Harish Rao Pays Tribute to Late Leaders at Alai Balai Program in Sangareddy

Former minister Harish Rao attended the Alai Balai program as the chief guest, organized by former MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran. During the event, Rao expressed his deep condolences for the loss of notable leaders Vijayaramaraju and Allam Nawaz Reddy, stating, "It is sad to lose important leaders like them. They contributed significantly to our party, and my tribute goes to them and their families."



Rao highlighted the cultural significance of the Alai Balai celebrations, saying, "Telangana has a great culture of worshiping Alai Balay flowers, which played an inspiring role in the Telangana movement. This festival celebrates nature and fosters community spirit, as people from all castes come together to share bathukamma."

He also addressed pressing issues in the region, citing concerns over safety regarding contaminated water in Sangareddy, which led to the tragic deaths of two individuals. Rao criticized the current administration for failing to provide safe drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha initiative. He lamented the lack of support for farmers, citing the absence of the Araithu Bandhu program, Bathukamma saree distribution, and the much-anticipated loan waiver promises.

Rao remarked on the urgency of fulfilling commitments, stating, "December 9 has come and gone, as has August 15. Minister Tummala had mentioned yesterday that the loan waiver would be completed by December 9, yet a year has already passed with no results."



In a broader context, Madhusudanachari, Leader of the Opposition in the council, praised Telangana as a model of unity in diversity, noting that people of various castes and religions have coexisted happily under the governance of KCR for the past decade. He emphasized that KCR's leadership has served as an example for other states across the country.

The program not only honored the memory of esteemed leaders but also served as a platform for community engagement and the discussion of critical regional issues.