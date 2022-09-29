Harish Rao slams the centre for their dual stance on development of Telangana

Telangana State Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao fired on the Union Ministers for their dual stance on Telangana State. He said Union Ministers are praising the Telangana government schemes in Delhi and criticising in the state. "It is ironic that while giving awards, on the one hand, the Union Ministers are alleging that corruption has taken place on the other hand," Harish Rao said adding that the centre has not followed the 15 th Finance Commission recommendations.



Minister Harish Rao and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke to the media at the Mission Bhagiratha office in Erra Manzil. Minister Harish Rao said that he is happy to get the national award for the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He reminded that during the previous governments, Sarpanchs were limited to repairing borewells and opined that there were no water and electricity problems during the eight years of TRS rule. He said that the people of Telangana will teach a lesson to the leaders who are doing padayatra.

He said that the Telangana state is focused on Quality, quantity, and regularity and the whole country is looking towards the Telangana model. He made it clear that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme has become a model throughout the country.

Stating that 50 percent of the people in the country still do not have access to drinking water, Harish Rao said that Telangana is the only state which provides 100% drinking water. He said that while 5600 families got water till 2014, 23,900 houses are getting safe drinking water.