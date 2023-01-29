Harish rao: Super-speciality hospital will be ready by Dasara

Warangal: Unlike earlier times, people started to believe in the State-run hospitals, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the progress of multi super-speciality hospital construction here on Saturday, he said that the government wants to operationalise the hospital from this year's Dasara.

"The aim of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to provide healthcare facilities to all the people on par with the corporate hospitals. The trend of people running to private hospitals has changed. The government made it possible by giving priority to healthcare," Harish Rao said. The upcoming multi super-speciality hospital in Warangal could well be the best in the country as it will offer 35 healthcare services, including human organ transplantation, he added.

Stating that the government was spending Rs 100 crore for the thalassemia and sickle cell patients, Harish Rao said that a special wing will be established in the upcoming multi super-speciality hospital. He said that the Chief Minister, who is keen on ensuring healthcare services, has been monitoring the progress of construction of the multi super-speciality hospital.

To give a fillip to healthcare, the government wants to establish a medical college each in all 33 districts. Nine more medical colleges will be established during the financial year. It will also help the poor students to pursue medical education, he added. The government filled as many as 926 medical officer posts to run primary health centers (PHCs) efficiently. Plans are afoot to appoint 1,200 professors in medical colleges across the State, the health minister said.

Kanti Velugu, State government's flagship initiative aimed at providing free eye screening and vision tests, set a trend for other States to follow, Harish Rao said. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLC Kadiyam Srihari and district collector B Gopi were among others present.