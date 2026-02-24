Saini slams AAP over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Ludhiana: Assertingthat Punjab is suffering under the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “misrule”, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state after the 2027 assembly polls.

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Purvanchal Samman’ rally in Giaspur here, Saini said people see through the AAP’s tactics. The rally was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Ashwani Sharma and Anil Sareen.

Highlighting the strong bond between Punjab and Haryana, Saini likened it to “nail and flesh”. He expressed concern over Punjab’s condition under the AAP. He contrasted the Haryana government’s welfare measures, including the Lado Lakshmi Yojana under which a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 is provided to eligible women and procuring 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP), with the AAP’s “unfulfilled” promises of giving Rs 1,000 to women and buying crops at MSP.

Saini further accused the AAP of corruption, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has surpassed the Congress in graft. People see through the AAP’s tactics, the CM said, adding that he is confident that the BJP will come to power after the 2027 polls in the state. Saini said the rally is not just an event, but a message of change.