Harish Rao vows to develop Dubbak

Minister Harish Rao vowed to develop Dubbak on all fronts when the party wins in the bypoll. Speaking at 'Alai Balai' event at Dubbak, the minister recalled the services of Ramalinga Reddy and emphasized how the family is leading a normal people lives.

He said that the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 300 crore to the develop Huzurnagar when the party emerged victorious in bypoll and asserted to take the responsibility of Dubbak development. "The developments made in Dubbak clearly shows what the ruling party has done to the constituency," Harish Rao said.

The minister further continued that they have developed Narayankhed constituency as promised and never take back their word.

He said that the TRS is the only party which is offering help to the poor people of upper caste. The minister also recalled the schemes launched by the TRS government including Mission Bhagiratha. Rao further asked the people to vote for Sujatha and later get all the funds from the party to develop the constituency. He also took a dig at the BJP saying that the party has no face when asked about the funds.