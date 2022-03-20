Harish Rao's call to govt hospital doctor's: Vie with private centres to provide best ortho services

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao called upon the orthopaedic surgeons in the government-run hospitals to compete with the private hospitals in providing best orthopaedic services in the their hospitals and ensure the knee replacement surgeries are carried out in state-run hospitals, which would help in reducing the financial burden on the poor patients.

The Health Minister convened a meeting with the eminent orthopaedic doctors from the State at MCRHRD on Sunday. He also reviewed the orthopaedic services being provided in the State. He inquired about the new health policies needed for providing better services from the experts. The minister said that the government has provided all the facilities including 56 C Arm machines for taking up knee replacement surgeries. All the orthopaedic treatments are eligible under the Aarogyasri scheme, he reminded the superintendent orthopaedic doctors. "We have experienced doctors and all the facilities have also been provided to them. We have the responsibility of providing medical facilities to them," said Rao.

Stating that the big hospitals in the districts were referring to Hyderabad, the Health Minister said that the district hospitals should provide the services in their centres and refer to Hyderabad only those to which cannot be dealt with since the government had strengthened the hospitals and provided modern equipment. All the superintendents and directors should hold meetings with their personnel and discuss the needs of the hospital and solve the problems which are small and bring the major issues to the government's notice. The government is ready to fulfil the needs of the people in its effort to provide quality medical service to the people. The government has provided Rs 500 crore for procuring medical equipment, Rs 200 crore for surgical needs, Rs 300 crore for medical tests, Rs 500 crore for medicines and Rs 1,250 crore for development of hospitals, said the minister. The Health minister said that the government would encourage the doctors, staff nurses, lab technicians and other personnel, who provide best medical services. He called upon the staff to strive for providing best medical services to the people. Some of the orthopaedic experts gave suggestions to the minister and also assured to help the government whenever it needs. They explained the process in the private hospitals and suggested the government follow the same. Eminent orthopaedician Dr Guruva Reddy said that with a planned manner they were able to provide medical facilities to more patients in a short period of time. Several other experts like Dr Akhil Dadi, Dr Nitin, Dr Sanjay, Dr Praveen and Dr Surya Prakash also addressed the meeting.