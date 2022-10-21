Harish: Telangana govt working for welfare of police

Siddipet: The Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao said that State government will always be committed for the welfare of the police.



Addressing the police personnel after paying tributes at the Police Martyrs memorial in Siddipet on Friday, the Minister said the government would support the families of seven police martyrs who died in Siddipet District in different incidents. The Minister said that the police played a key role in keeping Telangana peaceful.



Rao said that the State government built an ultra-modern convention hall at a cost of Rs 11 crore in six acres for police. He said the income raised by running convention centre will be spent on police welfare in Siddipet. Rao asked people to remember the sacrifices of the police in maintaining peace and harmony in the State.

The minister has interacted with the family members of martyrs. Commissioner of Police N Swetha said blood donation camps were held. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan and others were present.