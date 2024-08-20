  • Menu
Haryana Governor and Telangana CM Invite Public to Alai Balai Program for Dussehra

Haryana Governor and Telangana CM Invite Public to Alai Balai Program for Dussehra
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have jointly extended an invitation to the public to attend the Alai Balai program, a cultural event organised to celebrate the Dussehra festival.

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have jointly extended an invitation to the public to attend the Alai Balai program, a cultural event organised to celebrate the Dussehra festival. The program aims to showcase and reflect the rich cultural traditions of Telangana.

Foundation Chairperson Vijayalakshmi announced that this year’s Alai Balai program will be held on October 13 at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The event is expected to bring together people from all walks of life to enjoy and participate in traditional Telangana festivities.

The Alai Balai program, held annually, is a cultural event that highlights the diverse heritage of Telangana. It includes various cultural performances, traditional music, and dance, along with the opportunity to experience the region’s unique traditions and cuisine.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM Revanth Reddy have encouraged everyone to join the celebration and make the event a grand success by participating in the festivities that honour Telangana’s vibrant culture.

