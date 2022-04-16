Haryana Guv Bandaru Dattatreya offers special prayers on Hanuman Jayanthi

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya paid a visit to Gauliguda and offered special prayers on Hanuman Jayanthi. Earlier, BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday offered special pujas on Hanuman Jayanthi. Eatala Rajender visited Gauliguda and offered special prayers at the procession. Devotees have thronged processions to have darshan Lord Hanuman. Heavy security in place as precautionary measures. The public are expressing happiness to see the massive Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya procession after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic. The Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations have begun in the twin cities on Saturday morning. The two massive processions in the city have also begun in a grand manner. Heavy security has been beefed up in certain areas to avoid any untoward incidents. In view of Hanuman Jayanthi, certain precautions were taken place to avoid any untoward incidents in the City amidst the massive processions.

The government has released an order to close all the pubs, bar and restaurants and wine shops. The bars, wine shops and pubs will remain closed from Saturday morning 6 AM to Sunday morning 6 AM respectively. It has also warned the public of strict action if found having alcohol by illegal means. The police are making arrangements for Hanuman Jayanthi to be conducted smoothly. The government order applies to all the main cities, towns and regions in the State. The police are asked to monitor the situation and also make sure that no illegal alcohol is sold on Hanuman Jayanthi. In city like Hyderabad where the massive processions will take place, the police had already made a route plan for the public to have a hassle-free transport.

In view of Hanuman Shobha Yatra on Saturday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with senior officers, inspected the entire 12-km route. Anand instructed officials to do anti-sabotage checks along the route and in bylanes to ensure the rally goes off peacefully. The main procession will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed to Hanuman Mandir Tadban, Secunderabad en route Gowliguda, Ram Mandir, Putlibowli 'X' Roads, Andhra Bank 'X' Roads, Koti, Tilak Road, Sultan Bazar 'X' Roads, Ram Koti 'X' Roads, Kachiguda 'X' Roads,Veer Savarkar Statue, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally 'X' Roads, RTC 'X' Roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhinagar, back side of Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet graveyards, Bible House, City Light Hotel, Bata showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Ramgopalpet PS,Paradise X Roads,CTO Junction, Royal Lee Palace, Brooke Bond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Café, Left turn Sree Hanuman Temple, Tadbun. The procession will cover 12 km; the yathra concludes at Hanuman Mandir, Tadbund, at about 8 pm.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman Temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate limits). It will enter Hyderabad City limits at Champapet and passes through Champapet X Rd, IS Sadan, Dhobhighat, ACP office Malakpet, Saidabad Colony Road, Shankeshwar Bazar and enters Rachakonda Commissionerate limits at Saroornagar Tank and again enters city limits at Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar, and passes through Moosaram Bagh Junction, Malakpet, Nalgonda X Road, Azampura Rotary, Chaderghat X Road. It will join the main procession at the Director, Medical and Health office).

This procession will join the main procession at DM&HS Junction. During the procession, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted:Commuters coming from Lakdikapool intending go towards Dilsukhnagar or South Zone via Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayathnagar Y Junction, Narayanaguda flyover, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, take right turn Tilak Nagar Road, 6 No. Junction, Ali Café X Raod, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar.

"There will be traffic restrictions in the city tomorrow as it's a working day. About 8,000 police personnel will be ensuring security; a few of them will be deployed on rooftops of high-rise buildings and terraces. Drones and CCTVs will be used for surveillance," said Anand. Commuters coming from Dilsukhnagar intending go towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad or via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam. Commuters coming from Lakdikapool towards Secunderabad station or Uppal are suggested to take route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet Flyover, Prakashnagar Flyover, Paradise Flyover. After getting down here commuters may take left to JBS or right to Sec'bad station OR straight towards St. John Rotary for Uppal. The Hyderabad Traffic Control Room (040-27852482) and Traffic Help Line (90102-03626) will be available for any travel information. Any inconvenience in commuting may be reported through social media platforms, Traffic Control Room and Traffic Help Line. (Twitterhandle: https://twitter.com/HYDTP and Facebook handle: https:// facebook.com/HYDTP/). Additional Commissioner (Law & Order) DS Chauhan, Joint Commissioners AV Ranganath, P Vishwa Prasad, M Ramesh and Gajarao Bhupal, DCP Traffic N Prakash Reddy and other senior officers accompanied Anand during the inspection.