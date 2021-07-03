Hawala cash of Rs 20 lakh seized in Hyderabad, 2 held

The city police on Friday night seized unaccounted cash of Rs 20 lakh from two people here at Jawaharnagar.

The Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) intercepted the car during regular vehicle inspection and found Rs 20 lakh cash with the two people.

The police seized the cash after the two failed to produce any relevant documents related to the cash. They also detained the two people and sent them for interrogation. The money is said to be related to the hawala business.