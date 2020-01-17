Hazipur killing final verdict on January 27

The POSCO court which heard the case pertaining to Hazipur serial killings on Friday said that the final verdict will be declared on January 27.

While three cases have been filed against the accused Srinivas Reddy in the rape and murder of three girls, arguments in one of the cases have been closed on January 8. The court today said that the final judgement will be given without hearing the arguments in the remaining two cases.

After the murder of the three girls came to light, the government set up a fast track court to investigate the case and a charge sheet was also filed by the police within 60 days. The police included the statements of 300 witnesses in the charge sheet along with the DNA and post-mortem reports of the victims.