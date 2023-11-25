HC asks EC, police to provide security to Barrelakka

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued orders to provide security to Barrelakka alias Shirisha, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Kollapur assembly constituency. The high court has directed that security be provided to her till the upcoming assembly elections are over. The bench accepted Barrelakka’s plea that she had approached the High Court seeking security for her. Orders have been issued to provide her security.

In this context, the bench said it was not enough to give security to only recognised parties’ candidates and added that the security should be provided to candidates, who request that there was a threat for their life. It made it clear that the election commission was responsible for the safety of the contesting candidates.

It said the Telangana DGP and the Election Commission should take a decision and issue orders to provide security to Barrelakka with a gunman. Sirisha, popularly known as Barrelakka, had approached the Telangana High Court seeking security for herself. The petition has been filed seeking 2+2 security. The High Court ordered that she be provided security.

Sirisha was attracting everyone’s attention. A video of her rearing buffaloes had gone viral on social media a couple of months back. Without mentioning the government’s name, her comments that she was not getting jobs despite having studied degrees made everyone think. Hailing from Nagarkurnool district, she became famous with just one video. Since then, she says she has been facing difficulties and threats. She also said she faced same thing in her several interviews.

Born in a poor family and claiming to be fighting for job, Barrelakka is moving ahead in her own way of campaigning and attracting voters. Many people are supporting her.