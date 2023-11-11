HC asks RI, tahsildar to appear for issuing false residential cert

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Sravan Kumar, on Friday directed the Alampur revenue inspector and tahsildar in JogulambaGadwal district to appear before the court on December 4 for issuing a false residential certificate to a MBBS/BDS aspirant seeking admission in any affiliated colleges of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

The CJ court directed the RI to appear, as R Manjula, the tahsildar appeared and informed the court on Friday that she had issued the certificate based on the report given by the RI. On October 31, 2023, the CJ court had issued a bailable warrant against the tahsildar for not appearing on the last date of hearing, despite issuing notices. The CJ expressed deep concern over the lethargic attitude of the tahsildar in issuing a RC to aspirant SingotamVennela that she is a resident of door no. 23-43, Alampur and stayed in the district for the last 18 years when the petitioner herself contended that she had studied Class 1 to X in Kurnool district (AP) and had passed the inter exam in Krishna district. During hearing the CJ observed “ the officials can do anything in a hurried manner and say, I have signed on the certificates due to rush of work.”

The CJ court was adjudicating the writ petition filed by SingotamVennela seeking admission in MBBS in University of Health Sciences, which rejected her plea to admit her into any affiliated college on ground that she is not a local. Challenging the rejection order the petitioner approached the court. During earlier hearing the CJ court had expressed serious doubts about the authenticity of the residential certificate issued to the petitioner, authenticating her as a local candidate. Hearing in the case was adjourned to December 4.

Writ to delete name of Cong candidate in Palakurthi constituency

The division bench on Friday heard the writ petition filed by Kampally Deva of Rajeev Nagar Colony,Dindi, ChinthapallyVangoormandal, Nagarkurnool district, seeking a direction to the ECI, Chief Electoral Officer, TS, District Election Officer and Collector, Nagarkurnool and the Electoral Registration Officer & RDO Achampet to delete name of MamidalaYashaswini, from the electoral rolls of 12 Nagarkurnool LS constituency and 82 Achampet Assembly segment.

L Ravichander, senior counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that Yashaswini is contesting the ensuing election on Congress ticket from the Palakurthy constituency and that she is a NRI. She had stayed in India for about 5.5 months in the last five years because of which she is not eligible to contest. He said Yashaswini has not surrendered her EPIC number despite being a NRI.

The bench, after hearing the counsel directed him to get instructions on the date of publication of draft electoral revised list and the date on which the final electoral revised list was published. Hearing in the case was adjourned to November 15.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar gets relief in criminal case

On Friday the HC single bench of Justice K Lakshman set aside an order of the Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Criminal Cases relating to MPs and MLAs, Telangana, in Cr.No.234/11, registered U/s 174A,147 of Railway Act, RPF Kazipet, against BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and 18 others, who were holding a rail roko. The MLA and his followers numbering 100 had organised a rail roko by squatting on the track protesting for a separate Telangana State.

The Special Sessions judge had passed orders on July 28, 2021 in CC No 81 of 2018 convicting the MLA and his followers under various sections of the Railway Protection Act and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on each accused; in default they were directed to undergo a simple imprisonment for one month. Justice Lakshman heard the CRLA.321/2021 filed by the MLA seeking a direction to set aside the judgment of the Special Sessions judge.