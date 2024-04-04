HC directs police not to arrest Bandi for Chengicherla incident till June 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench comprising Justice K. Lakshman on Wednesday asked the police not to arrest Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP and BJP national general secretary and five others till June 11 in the Chengicherla incident. He directed the police to file counter-affidavit. The judge asked the police to issue notice to petitioners U/s. 41A Crpc prior to taking any action against them.

The judge was adjudicating the two criminal petitions---CRLP 3728/2024 & CRLP 3729/2024---filed by Bandi and five others seeking to quash two FIRs registered against them (FIR.No. 360 and 361 of 2024 in PS Uppal, U/s 332, 353, 143, r/w. 149 of IPC, 3,4 of Prevention of Public Property Act.

The petitioners were accused of forcibly destroying barricades and obstructing the police in performing their duties, which resulted in injuries to police personnel and other staff. Bandi other BJP activists had visited Pittalbasthi, Chengicherla, on March 25 to console victims of ST community who were assaulted and attacked by the Rohingyas when they were celebrating Holi.

The Rohingyas pelted stones and attacked STs including minor children with deadly weapons thereby causing serious injuries to several. Hearing in the case was adjourned to June 11.

Saheel @ Md Raheel Amir, son of former Bodhan MLA, files petition seeking quash of LOC issued against him

On Wednesday Sahil@Rahel Amir, son of Shakil Amir, ex-MLA Bodhan filed a criminal petition seeking a direction to quash the LOC issued against him.

The petitioner, who is in Dubai, is an accused in FIR No. 886 of 2023 registered by the Panjagutta police in a hit-and-run case.

On December 24, 2023 at 2.45 am Sahil @ Raheel Amir @ Baba and his friends rammed a luxury car into the barricade opposite the CM’s camp office at Begumpet. After the incident he absconded; left for Dubai via Mumbai; a look out notice was issued against him.

HC directed CCS police not to arrest Sivananda Reddy & family members till April 8

The HC single bench of Justice BollamVijaysen Reddy directed the CCS Hyderabad police not to arrest Sivananda Reddy, former Additional SP, and his family members, who are accused of encroaching 26 acres in Budvel village, Rajendernagar mandal, and selling them.

Justice Reddy also asked the police to issue notice to Reddy and family members U/s. 41A Crpc and directed the GP for Home to file a counter affidavit by April 8.

The judge was hearing the writ petition filed by Reddy, his wife and son, seeking a direction to the police not to take any coercive steps against them in four cases registered against them in CCS for grabbing government land of 26 acres at Budvel.

Hearing in the case adjourned to April 8.