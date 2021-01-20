HC irked over govt’s delay in filing counter affidavit on civic polls 

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday pulled up the State government for not filing a counter affidavit in spite of completion of one year of filing the plea by the petitioner, who alleged that the government had carried out reservations during municipal elections-2020 without giving any opportunity to file objections.

The High Court division bench on Tuesday headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a writ petition filed by B Komaresh who alleged that the State government had carried out reservations without giving any opportunity to file objections or time to procure requisite documentation to file nominations representing specific political parties for municipal elections-2020.

The petitioner also alleged that the reservations for women was conducted by the draw of lots, thus depriving the petitioner of contesting for Badangpet Municipal Corporation without any objective criteria as illegal. When the Chief Justice sought the reason for not filing the counter affidavit, Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar requested the court to give four weeks to file it.

Enraged over Sanjeev Kumar's submission, the Chief Justice said that the Court would not tolerate delays of such nature and would allow the writ petition and quote the stay order if the State government was not interested in contesting the issue. The court, however, directed the government to file the counter affidavit within two months and adjourned the matter till March.

Take decision on MBA, MCA counselling today: HC to Edn dept



Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Abhishek Reddy heard the public interest litigation filed by Telangana Republican Party (TRP), represented by its general secretary and in-charge of Telangana Republican Students Union (TRSU) A Anand, seeking to direct the State government to conduct special phase counselling for backlog degree students who were waiting for results that are expected to be announced by January end and securing admission into MBA and MCA courses in the interest of justice.



Sharada, counsel for Telangana State Council for Higher Education, informed the court that on January 4, TSCHE had written a letter to the Principal Secretary, Department of Education for appropriate notification and special counselling. Further, the TSCHE informed that the letter was still pending with the with the Education department and has been looking forward to its decision, the counsel added.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli pointed out that the matter was regarding the career of students and it already 10 days has been passed without any decision from the Education department. The court directed the counsel for Education department, Vani Reddy, to deal with the representation given to the department on or before January 20. The High Court warned that a fine would be imposed on the Principal Secretary for non-compliance of the court order.