HC issues final ultimatum to State govt over delayed lift safety legislation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday intensified its scrutiny of the State government’s prolonged failure to regulate elevator safety, granting a final four-week window to submit the proposed Telangana Lifts Act 2025.

During the hearing the division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin expressed dissatisfaction with the legislative vacuum that has persisted despite a recurring toll of fatal accidents across residential and commercial complexes.

The court adjudicated a PIL originally sparked by a 2025 letter from advocate Barkat Ali Khan, which highlighted the urgent need for a statutory framework to prevent avoidable deaths in high-rise buildings.

The judicial intervention comes as a sharp rebuttal to the State’s request for more time, with Government Pleader P Ganesh suggesting that the enactment process could require another six months.