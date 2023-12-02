HC issues non-bailable warrants against MPDO & GP secretary for non-compliance of orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against the mandal parishad development officer and secretary of Majidpur gram panchayath, in Shameerpet mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, for not complying with the HC orders. Both officials neither appeared before the court in person nor filed a status report.

The CJ bench directed the HC registry to communicate the order to the district Superintendent of Police, who will take appropriate action for producing the officials before it on December 11.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by S Ashok Reddy, Majidpur MPTC, seeking a direction to the district collector to conduct a detailed probe into the encroachments and constructions resorted to by the GP secretary.

Prior to the hearing, the bench had directed the Shameerpet tahsildar to submit a status report regarding the petitioner’s complaint stating that a part of land in survey nos. 40 and 48 in Majidpur, earmarked for people belonging to weaker sections, has been encroached.

On June 20 this year and later the bench had directed both officials to file a status report on the encroachments and constructions on the land and further steps taken to stop them.

Though the ZP standing counsel informed that the officials are on election duty, the court didn’t take his contentions into consideration and issued non-bailable warrants. The bench sent a strong message to all officials, who don’t abide by court orders. The bench, while issuing warrants said “this case should go as a stern message to people, who don’t follow court orders... these officers will lose their posts and will be suspended.. people think that they are immune to process of law.. no citizen is immune to law.. the MPDO and secretary have flouted the court orders”.

Hearing in the court was adjourned to December 11.