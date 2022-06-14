HC issues notices to State on death of 11 migrant labourers from Bihar

Hyderabad: The State High Court Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali onMonday, issued Notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment, Commissioner Labour and the District Collector Hyderabad directing them to respond to the Notices within four weeks duly explaining the reasons for the ghastly fire accident, which engulfed the entire scrap godown in Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, during which 11 poor migrant labour, hailing from Bihar succumbed along with the godown owner and the land owner.

A fire accident occurred at a scrap godown on 22-3-2022 at BhoigudaSecunderabad during which 11 Migrant labour from Bihar were burnt alive as they were in deep sleep during night time as the scrap godown was used by the poor labour as their shelter, in sheer violation of the rules laid down in the Inter State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979.

The Court directed the State Government to respond to the contentions of the petitioner in the Suo Motu Taken Up PIL duly furnishing information as to whether migrant labour were provided shelter as per the Inter State migrant workmen Act, 1979, which clearly mandates that the respective State Government should provide adequate shelter, at least adequate enough for them to protect themselves from the environment conditions and other disasters and in this issue, the poor labour used the scrap godown as their shelter place, which became a death trap for them. Apart from the above, the State is required to inform the Court as to whether the migrant labour are provided with proper washrooms to attend to nature calls, whether the workers from hailing from other states work in our state, the state has to provide them valid Identity card, bank pass book, traveling allowances, payment of daily wages to workers as mandated by the Central Government as part of the Minimum Wages Act.

The sole reason for engaging the migrant labour from Bihar to work in the scrap godown is "less wages". The Division Bench was adjudicating the Public Interest Litigation filed by Mr. Kanthi Kiran Bhargav, Vice President, Watch Voice of the People (NGO), Mahbubnagar seeking a direction to the State Government to constitute a Judicial Committee, which will probe into the ghastly fire accident which occurred, find out as to whether various provisions applicable to the migrant workers as per the Constitutional Acts passed by the Government of India are being implemented or not viz., Interstate Migrant Workmen Act 1979, Employees Compensation Act 1923, Employees Provident Fund Act etc., For further hearing, the matter adjourned for 4 Weeks.

HC junks 2 PILs seeking 9.8% quota to Scheduled Tribes in public employment

The Chief Justice bench of the State High Court on Monday declined to hear two Public Interest Litigations filed, seeking a direction to the State Government to extend 9.8% reservation to the Scheduled Tribes in public employment in the State instead of 6%, which is now extended to the STs. The Telangana State Public Service Commission has issued Two Notifications for the Recruitment for Group-1 services (503 vacancies) and another for recruitment of 15644 vacancies in various categories of Police Constables, which the petitioner sought a direction from the Court to Stay them on the ground that the State Government is not extending reservation of 9.8% to the Schedule Tribes as per the Census 2011, which act of the Govt., will deprive the job aspirants from Schedule Tribes.

The Chief Justice bench dismissed both the PILs, which are at the scrutiny stage, on the ground that the Petitioner could not show Statutory Provision, which mandates the Government to provide 9.8% reservation to STs in public employment. However, the Court gave liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh PIL duly showing statutory provisions substantiating his contention.

The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing Two PILs filed by the All India Tribal Federation (AITF), represented by its National President Mr. GugulothuVenkanna Naik, seeking a STAY on the Recruitment Notification No.4/22 date 26-4-2022 for Group-1 services (503 vacancies) and Notification No.41/Rect/Admn.1/2022 dt. 25-4-2022 for recruitment of 15644 vacancies in various categories of Police Constables in 8 Departments.