HC Judge Amarnath Goud visits Yadadri

Yadadri: High Court Judge Amarnath Goud along with his family members visited Yadadri on Friday. The temple priests welcomed the Judge with Purnakumbam and later the Judge and his family members performed special puja to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Balalayam. Priests blessed him and presented temple prasadam.

Later, Judge Amarnath examined the revival works of the Yadadri temple, Rajagopuram and other important structures and sculptures inside the main temple and interacted with the temple officials.

The Judge felt that Yadadri will become one of the greatest devotional centres. He was accompanied by RDO Bhupal Reddy, Tahsildar Y Ashok Reddy, temple officials Gajavelli Ramesh Babu, Medi Shiva Kumar and others.