HC judge M G Priyadarsini passes away

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court judge Maturi Girija Priyadarsini passed away here on Sunday at around 10.15 am, the court registrar (protocol) said in a statement. The body is kept at her residence at Vasanth City, Hafeezpet. The funeral will take place at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills on May 5 at 12 pm.

The Telangana HC Advocates’ Association president A Jagan has condoled the death.

Justice Priyadarsini had pursued MA in Sociology, MA in Public Administration and MA in Political Science from the Andhra University. Later, she did three-year law course from NBM Law college, Visakhapatnam in 1995; did LLM in Labour and Industrial Law from the Andhra University in 1997. She stood first in constitutional law by securing highest marks.

Enrolled as an advocate on rolls of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in September 1995, she joined the office of P Uma Bala and worked for about seven years. She practised for more than 10 years at Visakhapatnam and dealt with all types of cases in civil, criminal, labour law and matrimonial matters and appeared in pro-bono cases referred by the District Legal Services Authority of Visakhapatnam.

Later, she was selected as district judge by direct recruitment and joined the judicial service as additional district judge on November 3, 2008; worked at various places of the then combined AP--as principal district judge Ongole, from August 2016 to December 2018, Adilabad from January 2019 to October 2020 and Karimnagar from October 2020 to March 2022.

She was elevated and sworn in as a judge of the High Court on March 24, 2022; 16th in seniority in the court, she was set to retire in 2026.