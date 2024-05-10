HC refuses to entertain lunch motion petition by Delhi police in Amit Shah’s fake video case

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court’s vacation bench comprising Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy refused to permit the Delhi police special cell to move a lunch motion writ seeking vacation of the interim order dated May 3 delivered by Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy in WP 13214/2024, which was filed by Mane Satish and five others working in the TPCC Social Media cell.

The petitioners sought stay on all further proceedings of notices issued by the special cell police U/s. 91/161 CrPC, notices 177, 178, 179 and 180 dated April 29, including a direction not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners in FIR 177 of 2024 registered at Delhi.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy had directed the City Police Commissioner of Police, who is the respondent no.2 in the writ not to take any coercive steps against the TPCC Social Media secretaries until further orders, but said the investigation into the issue to go on.



The SHO, Special Delhi Police had issued notices to the petitioners for circulating an alleged morphed, doctored purported video of Amit Shah showing that reservations to SCs, STs and BCs will be scrapped.



The next hearing of the writ is on June 12.

Writ filed not to take coercive steps against TPCC Social Media secretaries

During the day Justice Bhaskar Reddy heard the writ filed by Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC working president, seeking a direction to the SHO, Special Delhi Police ”not to take any coercive steps against the TPCC Social Media secretaries.



The judge, while hearing the petition, turned to senior counsel appearing for the petitioner and said the writ will be closed as the court has already passed orders directing the CP Hyderabad not to take any coercive steps against the TPCC social media personnel, pursuant to the notice issued by the SHO Special Delhi Police. The accused were apprehended, remanded in judicial custody and on the same day, they got bail.



The Delhi Police had registered a crime 177/2024 on April 28 against the petitioner and others, for allegedly circulating fake and purported videos of BJP leaders on various social media platform which say that the BJP will scrap reservations of Muslims, SCs, STs and OBCs, once they come to power, which contention is wrong as a lower court in Hyderabad had already granted them bail in the alleged offence and there cannot be two FIRs for the same offence.



On the request of the counsel the judge adjourned the writ to after summer vacation.

