Health is our real wealth, says Harish Rao

Nizamabad: State Minister of Finance, Family Welfare, Medical and Health said that Telangana government is working with the objective of building a healthy society and health is the real valuable wealth.



Harish said that Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhara Rao's government will provide better medical services with modern facilities in government hospitals for the health and welfare of the people's health. Harish Rao attended the inauguration ceremony of a 100-bed hospital and dialysis center in Bellampally constituency of Nizamabad district on Thursday.

Later, the new governing body of the Agricultural Market Committee was sworn in at the Bellampally AMC ground. The Minister of State Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare said that a 100-bed hospital and a dialysis center for kidney sufferers have been started at Bellampally for the convenience of the people at a cost of 15 crore rupees. Harish said that the efforts of Bellampally Constituency Legislator Durgam Chinnayya are commendable. Similarly, he said that a 500 square foot hospital is going to be built in Mancharya. Harish said that 400-bed hospitals and 100-bed hospital in Chennur will be constructed in Asifabad and Nirmal. He said that efforts will be made to provide every hospital with expert doctors, staff and full-scale facilities in all departments. The minister said that the commissioner will be sent, and a report will be taken for the provision of basic facilities in the hospital

The minister said that efforts will be made to provide all kinds of facilities locally instead of going to other places for treatment. Harish said that 17 medical colleges have been established as part of the decision taken by the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to establish a government medical college in every district. He reminded that a medical college has been set up in Mancharya. He said that the credit of increasing the profit share to the workers to 30 percent belongs to the state government. He said that 2 lakh jobs will be filled for the unemployed youth by standing by the public sector institutions and protecting them. He said that with the intention of making girls take the lead in education, 400 girls' gurukula schools will be started in the state and education will be provided up to KG to PG, and SC and ST residential degree colleges will be established in the remote areas. He said that they will prepare a report on rural clinics, primary health centers and sub-centres with the officials of the medical and health department and work to establish them for the convenience of the people. He said that 10 crore rupees will be sanctioned for the construction of CC roads in the villages under Bellampally constituency. He said that the death rate has been reduced by taking special measures on maternal and child mortality. Harish said that to solve this problem, dialysis centers have been started in Manchiryala and Bellampally. He said that the services will be provided without spending a single rupee. After the formation of the state, about 50 lakh dialysis has been done, he said.

Later, cheques of rs 8 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries regarding Dwakra loans, Rythu Bhima, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadimubarak welfare schemes.