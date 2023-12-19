Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha urges authorities to remain vigilant

Hyderabad: In the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the neighboring States and as per the instructions issued by the Central government, the medical and health department was asked to be vigilant and fully prepared.

The Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha asked the officials to take necessary steps.

The officials urged the Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala to take proper precautions especially in the light of the new variant JN.1 of Covid-19 in the State of Kerala on December 8.

In view of the upcoming festive season, all people are advised to maintain hygiene and wear masks as necessary.

Officials were directed to make necessary public health measures and other arrangements.

The Minister was told that the State administration was fully prepared to deal with Covid-19, adequate kits for diagnostic tests, medicines and oxygen are available for treatment.

Citizens have been advised not to worry and take proper precautions by observing the increase in respiratory related diseases in the background of winter.