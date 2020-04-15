Heat wave on the rise in Telangana, temperature soar to 42 degrees

Heat wave is on the rise in Telangana with temperatures soaring between 41 and 42-degree celsius in North and North-East regions of the state, said the weather officials. Many places in the state have started recording the temperatures above the normal range and are likely to witness a temperature rise in the next few weeks.

On the contrary, areas like Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad will witness isolated rainfall due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Meanwhile, the weathermen said that the two Telugu speaking states -- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will see a delay in South-west monsoon. Both Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected a seven-day for monsoon.