 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heat wave on the rise in Telangana, temperature soar to 42 degrees

Heat wave on the rise in Telangana, temperature soar to 42 degreesTelangana temperature (For representational purpose)
Highlights

Heatwave is on the rise in Telangana with temperatures soaring between 41 and 42-degree celsius in North and North-East regions of the state, said the ...

Heat wave is on the rise in Telangana with temperatures soaring between 41 and 42-degree celsius in North and North-East regions of the state, said the weather officials. Many places in the state have started recording the temperatures above the normal range and are likely to witness a temperature rise in the next few weeks.

On the contrary, areas like Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad will witness isolated rainfall due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Meanwhile, the weathermen said that the two Telugu speaking states -- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will see a delay in South-west monsoon. Both Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected a seven-day for monsoon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories