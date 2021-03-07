Weather update: Heatwave warning issued in parts of Telangana for 2 days

Telangana weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad on Saturday issued a heatwave alert for the next 48 hours. Accordingly, the temperature in parts of Telangana are expected to reach maximum on Sunday and Monday. Hence, the officials asked the people to stay indoors.

In two days, the temperature is expected to rise three degree Celsius above the normal range. The weathermen attributed the reason to the flow of winds from the South-East direction. The IMD also predicted the temperature would increase further for the next one week.

In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in the state is recorded by Bhadrachalam with 38.5 degrees Celsius followed by 38 degree Celsius in Adilabad, 37.2 degree Celsius in Adilabad and 35 degree Celsius in Khammam.