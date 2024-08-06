Heavy Flood reported at Nagarjuna Sagar, 20 gates lifted to release water

Nagarjuna Sagar Project is grappling with severe flooding as heavy rains continue to fall in the region. In response to the rising water levels, authorities have raised 20 gates to release water downstream, with the current inflow and outflow recorded at 300,995 cusecs. The project has reached a full water level of 590 feet, while the current water level stands at 585.30 feet. The total storage capacity of the project remains at 312 TMC, with current storage at 298 TMC.

The recent surge in floodwater has been exacerbated by inflows from the Srisailam project, leading officials to initially lift six gates, releasing two lakh cusecs of water. As the situation escalated, an additional 10 gates were opened in the evening, increasing the outflow through a total of 16 gates.

Meanwhile, the Kadem project is also facing significant flooding, with an inflow of 2,657 cusecs and an outflow of just 1,000 cusecs. The current water level at Kadem is reported to be 696.65 feet, nearing its full capacity of 700 feet. Residents and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

In Mancherial district, the Sripada Ellampalli project shows an inflow of 5,758 cusecs, with water being released to various outlets, including 9,450 cusecs to the Nandi Pump House, 326 cusecs to Hyderabad Metro Water Works, and 121 cusecs to NTPC. The current water level here is 14.63 TMC, against a total capacity of 20.175 TMC.

Additionally, overflow from streams in the Tallada mandal, specifically in the villages of Ramachandrapuram and Venkatagiri in Khammam district, has caused significant disruption. Traffic has come to a halt in these two villages, and crop fields have been submerged due to the excessive water levels.

In the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the Godavari River is also witnessing a steady rise, with current water levels at 33 feet and a flow rate of 536,770 cusecs.

As authorities continue to monitor and manage the situation, residents are urged to stay vigilant and be prepared for potential evacuations or further advisories.