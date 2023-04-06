  • Menu
Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad City, meteorological dept. forecasts rain ahead

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad City, especially in Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Uppal, Nagol and LB Nagar, and some other areas.

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad City, especially in Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Uppal, Nagol and LB Nagar, and some other areas. The meteorological department has announced an orange alert for Telangana saying that there is a possibility of hailstorms in many districts along with winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, Surface circulation continues over North Karnataka due to which state is likely to receive light to moderate rains, the weather officials said.

Adilabad, Komurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad expected to receive rains today with winds up to a speed of 40 to 50 kmph.

