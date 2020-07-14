Heavy rainfall alert in Hyderabad till July 15

Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert at isolated places in Hyderabad has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) till July 15.

The city has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the days the last two days. On Monday, Hyderabad received heavy rainfall following which many roads at Uppal, Nampally, Charminar, Bahadurpura and Asif Nagar were inundated.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), Narnoor in Hyderabad received heavy rainfall of 11 cm followed by Venkatapur in Mulugu which received 10 cm of rainfall. The IMD official said that the Hyderabad would witness partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rains till July 17.

On the other hand, heavy rains in Hyderabad flooded Osmania General Hospital (OGH) with rainwater on Monday night. As many as six wards including ICU the ground floor filled with water.