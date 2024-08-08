Heavy Rainfall Expected in AP, Telangana States: Yellow Alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two days. This weather phenomenon is attributed to a surface trough formed in the Bay of Bengal, coupled with the influence of surface circulation originating from the West Bengal and Bangladesh regions.

Meteorological officials reported that a cyclone is currently centered at an altitude of 5.8 kilometers above sea level, affecting areas near Gangtok in West Bengal, as well as parts of Jharkhand and North Odisha. The trough's effects are expected to influence weather patterns from North and South Rayalaseema through to the Comorin region, extending into interior Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 kilometers above mean sea level.

Due to these developments, a yellow alert has been activated across multiple districts in Telangana, indicating the likelihood of intense rainfall today. Affected districts include Adilabad, Komurambhim Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, and Bhadradri.

Additionally, the IMD has forecast light showers along the south coast and light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the Rayalaseema region. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as the weather conditions may pose challenges in the coming days.