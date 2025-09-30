Heavy Rainfall Hits Hyderabad; Yellow Alert Issued Across Telangana

Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon, following a sunny morning. The downpour, which began at 2:40 PM, lasted for approximately half an hour, causing significant disruption for residents.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted continued rainfall across Telangana for the next four days, issuing a yellow alert for several districts. Meteorologists have also predicted the formation of another low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, expected to influence weather patterns in both Telugu states.

Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated across numerous districts in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Alluri, Parvathipuram, Kakinada, Yanam, and the Godavari districts, as well as in Nellore and Tirupati, over the next 24 hours. In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Organization has activated emergency protocols, providing key instructions to district collectors to mitigate potential impacts.