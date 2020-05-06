Heavy rainfall predicted for Telangana over next two days

Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds predicted in Telangana today and tomorrow, said the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. The weathermen attributed the reason is due to the trough formed from East Bihar and South interior Tamil Nadu covering Southeast part of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema.

The officials also said that the winds could blow at the speed of 30-40 km/hr leading to hailstorm at some places. Thunderbolts also predicted along with rainfall and the farmers are directed not to go near to the trees.

On the other hand, the weather officials also said that heatwave is likely to occur in Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Mancherial. The temperatures may be increased in the state especially districts near the Vidarbha region in the next two days.

The weather department also predicted rains over isolated places of Andhra Pradesh. The forecast predicted thunderstorm and lighting, accompanied by gusty winds, in districts like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari.