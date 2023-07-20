Live
- Raigad double tragedy: Fireman dies en route to rescue mission
- British Council invites Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing for Indian students
- IAS officers are not descended from heaven: AAP
- Doctors remove musk melon-sized tumour from Nigerian woman's neck
- YSRUHS issues notification for MBBS and BDS admissions
- Indian Army to honour Kargil martyrs
- Rana announces ‘Hiranyakashyap,’ Gunashekar indirectly tweets on his actions
- Daily Forex Rates (20-07-2023)
- Manipur Violence Uproar: Parliament Adjourned Amid Demands For Discussion
- Divyansha Kaushik comes onboard for ‘VD13’
Heavy rains alert: BRAOU postpones exams scheduled on Thursday and Friday
Highlights
The university took this decision after the instructions received from the State government and due to incessant rains in the State
Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the Hyderabad city, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University on Thursday has postponed all its exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh.
The university took this decision after the instructions received from the State government and due to incessant rains in the State.
Rescheduled exams dates will be announced later, the BRAOU said.
