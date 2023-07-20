  • Menu
Heavy rains alert: BRAOU postpones exams scheduled on Thursday and Friday

The university took this decision after the instructions received from the State government and due to incessant rains in the State

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the Hyderabad city, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University on Thursday has postponed all its exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh.

The university took this decision after the instructions received from the State government and due to incessant rains in the State.

Rescheduled exams dates will be announced later, the BRAOU said.

