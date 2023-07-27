Heavy rains: Army Helicopters pressed into service in Telangana

Two Army Helicopters have been pressed into service to reduce the stranded people in the heavy rain districts in Telangana.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that the Army Authorities have accepted the request to provide Army Helicopters for rescue operations. She said district authorities have been asked to alert the state administration in case any habitations marooned in flood waters . The choppers will be sent to the flood hit places immediately to evacuate the standard people and reach them to the nearby relief camps.