Heavy rains: Bandi urges officials to expedite relief measures

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested district Collector RV Karnan to speed up relief and rehabilitation measures in the wake of torrential rains.

He called on the Collector and held a meeting with him on Tuesday. He enquired about the situation and the relief programmes being carried out in the areas affected by the rains lashing the district for the past three to four days.

The Collector explained that there was no dangerous situation in the district and everything was under control and the officials were on alert. Relief measures were being taken as necessary in rain-affected areas.

Bandi asked the Collector to ensure that no inconvenience would be caused to the people of the low-lying areas. Earlier, he visited Charla Butkur village in Karimnagar constituency and interacted with people enquiring about the problems they were facing due to rains.

Speaking on this occasion, he asked the State government to provide all possible support to the people who suffered in the wake of rains. He advised people to be more careful as it was raining incessantly.