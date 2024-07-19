Heavy Rains cause flooding in Godavari, water level at Bhadrachalam reaches 24 ft

The heavy rains for the last two days have caused the Godavari river to slightly increase in flood levels, with the current water level at 24 feet at Bhadrachalam. The situation is concerning as the river is nearing its capacity, with a possibility of further increase. To manage the water flow, 25,000 cusecs of water was released from the Kinnerasani project into the Godavari river.

The impact of the heavy rains was evident in Ashwaropeta, where 16 cm of rain fell yesterday, leading to overflowing rivers and water bodies. The Pedavagu project, in particular, reached its full capacity, causing the need to release water from the gates to prevent overflow. Despite efforts to control the water flow, 50 people were trapped in the river and border areas, prompting a swift response from Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

The Minister coordinated with officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, leading to the deployment of helicopters and NDRF personnel to rescue the stranded individuals. A total of 26 people were evacuated by helicopters, while 25 others were rescued by air boats. Fortunately, the rain subsided last night, providing some relief to the affected residents. The authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to the villages at risk of flooding.