Heavy rains destroy crops in Bodhan mandal

Nizamabad: Incessant rains resulted heavy crop loss in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Kotagiri mandal, Nizamabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 108 mm. In Kamareddy district, Ghandari mandal recorded 92.5 mm and Bichkunda recorded 90.8 mm rainfall on Tuesday morning.

In Armoor constituency of Nizamabad district, low-lying areas were inundated with torrential rains on Monday night. Due to the heavy rains, Kappala vagu in Sirikonda mandal is dangerously overflowing.

As the upper reaches of River Godavari were inundated with rainwater from Maharashtra, 74,794 cusecs flood water was coming from the upper catchment area to the Sri Ram Sagar project (SRSP). At present, the total water level of SRSP is 1091 feet and water volume is 90.31 TMCs.

All crops in Khajapur, Hunsa and Mandana of Bodhan mandal were completely damaged. Rice and soya beans crops were badly damaged due to the heavy rains for two days. Crops like sugarcane, paddy, soybean and maize were lashed by torrential rains, leaving the farmer in tears.

Six gates of Koulasnala project in Kamareddy district were opened. The inflow was 15,630 cusecs and outflow (flood gates) was 15,558 cusecs. Madnur Bichkunda, Pitlam, Jukkal, Pedda Kodapagal and Nijam Sagar mandals of Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district received heavy rains.

Kaki vagu in Pitlam mandal was overflowing the road bridge with flood water stalling vehicular traffic between Godmegaon - Khambapur villages. The Nizam Sagar project has received 1,240 cusecs of water, whose full water level is 1405 feet. The current water level in Nizam Sagar is only 1386 feet.

Rains are continuously lashing in Banswada, Birkur and Nasurullahabad mandals. Ponds are full to the brim. Four gates of Kalyani project were opened, releasing 5,000 cusecs of water into Manjira river. Kalyani project's full water level is 409.5 feet.