Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a low-pressure system continues to persist over the northwest Bay of Bengal, specifically in areas not adjacent to Bangladesh. This weather phenomenon is causing significant changes in the atmospheric conditions, including the expansion of surface circulation and the formation of a trough that extends from Konkan to the southeast Arabian Sea, which has affected neighboring regions in southern and northern Karnataka.

Due to these developments, Telangana is bracing for heavy rainfall over the next four days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthi, Narayanapet, and Jogulamba Gadwala. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious, as the forecast includes warnings of thunderstorms and lightning.

Further, the meteorological center in Hyderabad has indicated that the potential for thunder and lightning also extends to the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, and Suryapet.



In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has also forecasted light rain in areas including Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

