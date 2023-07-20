Live
Heavy rains In Telangana, 2 days holidays for all educational institutions
Highlights
Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced holidays for all educational institutions for two days ( Thursday and Friday) in view of heavy rains in the state.
The minister appealed to all educational institutions management to declare holidays for two days.
