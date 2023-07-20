Heavy rains In Telangana, 2 days holidays for all educational institutions

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced holidays for all educational institutions for two days ( Thursday and Friday) in view of heavy rains in the state.

The minister appealed to all educational institutions management to declare holidays for two days.

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023



