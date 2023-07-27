Live
Heavy Rains in Telangana, State Govt seeks Army help
Telangana Government pressed Choppers into service to evacuate people stranded in flood waters in different parts of the state . Many habitations...
Telangana Government pressed Choppers into service to evacuate people stranded in flood waters in different parts of the state . Many habitations received very heavy rains in the state for the 24 hours.
The highest rainfall of 64 cm was reported in Lakshmidevipet of Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district. 51.5 cm of rainfall has been reported in Wajedu of Mulugu district
Chief Minister KCR was regularly reviewing the rains and situation from Pragathi Bhavan. Reports said tha Moranchapalli village in Mulugu district is completely submerged. KCR ordered chief secretary Santhi Kumari to move the helicopter for relief operations in the village. The Officials were seeking Army help as it becomes difficult to use the services of regular helicopters in relief operations. National Disaster Relief Force [NDRF teams] who have already moved to Moranchapalli.
The chief secretary to the government who communicates with the district officials from time to time and reported the situation to CM KCR.He ordered the officials to be constantly alert in other flood prone areas as well.
In the last 24 hours, 35 parts of the state have recorded rainfall above 20 cm. 10 cm in 200 places.