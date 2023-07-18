Live
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, commuters face traffic woes
The commuters in Madhapur, Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta and in other areas were seemed to face the blues of the rainfalls and had to wait in traffic wetting
Hyderabad: The rains has lashed several parts of the city since morning leading to severe hardships to the commuters. The commuters in Madhapur, Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta and in other areas were seemed to face the blues of the rainfalls and had to wait in traffic wetting. The traffic flow was at snail’s pace in these areas and the traffic police was on their toes in clearing it. The water flow on roads in some parts of the city had also added woes to the commuters.
Adding more woes, the TSPDS has more rains varying patterns across different regions of Telangana, including Hyderabad.
According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society, several districts in the State are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These districts include Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions as the heavy rainfall may result in localised flooding and waterlogging.
Moderate rainfall is predicted in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Karimnagar districts.
The intensity of rainfall in these regions is expected to be lower than in the aforementioned districts.
Similarly, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Khammam districts are predicted to receive light rainfall during the specified period.