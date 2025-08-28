Heavy rains lash Kamareddy and Medak Districts, here is status report

Kamareddy and Medak Districts in Telangana have experienced an unprecedented deluge over the last 24 hours, with rainfall records dating back 50 years shattered. From August 26 to 28, the Argonda station in Rajampet mandal recorded a staggering 44 cm of rain, contributing to significant flooding across the region. A total of 23 locations have surpassed 20 cm of rainfall, including areas in Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Siddipet.

Emergency response teams are working tirelessly, with 15 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and five from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on-site. Additionally, around 100 personnel from the Army's TASA unit in Hyderabad are providing assistance in Medak District.

Kamareddy District

Six mandals in Kamareddy—the hardest hit—include Kamareddy, Bibipet, Rajampet, Nizamsagar, Yellareddy, and Machareddy. Over 500 people have been rescued so far, with critical operations successfully undertaken at Boggu Gudise and Gunkal Village. Tragically, one fatality has been reported due to a wall collapse, and two individuals were caught in a submerged vehicle at Neelakatta Vagu, Domakonda.

Railway operations have been disrupted, with tracks caving in at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal. The worst-affected areas in Kamareddy town include Housing Board Colony and GR Colony, where food and essential supplies are being distributed.

Severe damage has also impacted roads, including National Highway 44, which has caved in at three locations, resulting in vehicle diversions from Hyderabad to Adilabad.

Medak District

In Medak District, the mandals of Haveli Ghanpur, Papannapet, Ramayampet, Shankarampet (A), and Nizampet have been severely affected. SDRF and Army units, comprising around 230 personnel, are coordinating rescue efforts. Water flow has blocked 47 roads and flooded numerous culverts and bridges, with constant vigilance from joint teams monitoring the situation.

Rescue operations have successfully saved multiple stranded individuals, including 350 students from a local college and 80 others from a girls' hostel. However, two individuals from Rajpet Village are still missing after being swept away while attempting to cross a bridge.

Additional District Reports

In Rajanna Sircilla District, five people are stranded on a small island due to flooding from the Upper Manair dam, with NDRF teams making attempts to evacuate them. Efforts were interrupted by adverse weather on August 28.

Nirmal District has seen heavy rainfall causing the relocation of approximately 250 families due to flooding in several localities. Meanwhile, Siddipet and Nizamabad Districts are also reporting significant inundation, necessitating assistance and intervention.

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and has coordinated with district officials to ensure a rapid response. A tele-conference with senior officials, including the Revenue, Industries, IT, and Agriculture Ministers, occurred on August 27 to discuss the state’s support plans for the affected districts.