Heavy rains lash parts of Hyd, more rains precited for 4 days across Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday amid weather forecasts looking at massive rains in Telangana over the next four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in State over the next four days. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued to a few districts, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Yellow alert for Wednesday and Saturday, the State will be on an orange alert on Thursday and Friday. For Hyderabad, an orange alert is issued on Thursday. According to IMD, some districts will also experience gusty winds.

On Tuesday, Nagarkurnool (70.6 mm) received the highest rainfall followed by Mahabubnagar (60.4 mm), Jogulamba Gadwal (51.6 mm), Mancherial (45.2 mm) and Peddapalle (42 mm).

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool, districts of Telangana on September 7. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely.

Heavy to very heavy rain to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana September 8.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50) kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana September 9. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds that will move 40 to 50 kmph are likely to occur.

Light to moderate thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana including isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Siddipet, Kamareddy districts September 10. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and Gusty winds are expected.