Just In
Heavy rains predicted across Telangana for next four days, red alert issued for two districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains across Telangana for the next four days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains across Telangana for the next four days. The low pressure formed in the southern and surrounding North Bay of Bengal has extended up to the middle troposphere and is tilting towards the southwest. The monsoon trough is passing over Kota, Guna, Kalingapatnam, and extending over the central Bay of Bengal.
Due to this weather system, there is a possibility of very heavy rains in the state on Thursday and Friday. A red alert has been issued for Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts on Thursday. Additionally, orange warnings have been issued for Kumarambhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Nalgonda, Janagam, Siddipet, Yadradri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, and Narayanapet districts.
Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious as heavy to very heavy rains are expected, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Stay updated with the latest weather updates and follow necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of heavy rainfall.