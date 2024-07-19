Heavy rains predicted in Telangana for next three days, alert issued

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Telangana in the wake of heavy rain and gusty winds of 35 to 40 km per hour hit various parts of the state. It stated that the rains would continue for next three days. n Hyderabad, areas like Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Masab Tank, Uppal, and more experienced heavy rain which led to flooding in some areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the heavy rain. GHMC has also set up call centers for those in need of assistance, with contact numbers being 040-21111111 for GHMC and 9000113667 for Disaster Response Force (DRF).

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the Peddavagu project dam has been flooded due to the heavy rain, leading to evacuations in nearby villages like Gummadivalli, Rangapuram, and Kothur Bachuvari Gudem. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue people trapped in the flood-affected areas.

The state government, under the leadership of Minister Revanth Reddy, has instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure necessary relief measures are in place. The irrigation department is working on repairing the dam to prevent further flooding in the area.

District Collector SP and irrigation officials are actively involved in relief operations at the ground level to assist those affected by the floods. The situation is being closely monitored, with regular reviews being conducted to assess the relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.