Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 5 days

Hyderabad: Weather department on Wednesday officials said moderate to heavy rains to lash in Telangana for the next five days. It is said that rains to pour in Telangana due to the surface circulation formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the north Tamil Nadu coast.



It has been explained that heavy rains will fall especially in North and North-Eastern Telangana districts. In this context, IMD has issued yellow alert for Telangana. IMD officials said that there is a possibility of light rain with thunder in Hyderabad.

Officials said heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bhim, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts. A yellow alert has been issued for 13 districts of the State for the next five days.