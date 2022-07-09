Heavy rains to lash these districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted heavy to extreme rainfall in a few districts including Kumuram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) on Saturday. A red alert has also been issued in these districts. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in other places.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed several parts. As of 8:00 am on Saturday, Nandipet in Nizamabad district had received about 200 mm of rainfall the highest in the Telangana. While most of the district has received over 100 mm of rainfall, parts of Nirmal and Suryapet districts, too, witnessed very heavy rains above 150 mm.

In Hyderabad, a highest overnight rainfall of 70 mm was recorded at Uppal. Several parts of the city including Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Khairatabad, Banjara hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Nacharam, and Uppal regions received heavy rain.

The State average rainfall till Saturday morning is 40.11 mm against 9.3 mm normal rainfall. The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 9 is 305.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 189.7 mm with a deviation of 61 per cent.

Similarly, Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Telangana for the third consecutive day on Saturday, affecting normal life.

Northern and Eastern part of Telangana have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday. Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad and neighbouring areas were badly affected due to heavy rains.

The Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana and till Saturday 8 am, highest rainfall of 206 mm was recorded at Navipet in Nizamabad, followed by 200.8 mm at Ch_Kondur, Nizamabad, 178 mm at Abdullapur, Nirmal and 160 mm at Munagala, Suryapet.

The State average rainfall till Saturday morning is 40.11 mm against 9.3 mm normal rainfall.

The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 9 is 305.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 189.7 mm with a deviation of 61 percent.

The Met department has issued rain red alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

Similarly,heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday early hours even as the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for some districts for the next two days.

Several parts of the State continued to receive rains since Thursday night. Two women were killed in a wall collapse in Nalgonda town.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, and Siddipet districts. These districts have been issued red warning.

It has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana.

Telangana authorities have been alerted as the heavy rainfall is likely to result in water-logging in many low-lying areas, disruption of rail/road transport, electricity and other social disturbances, drainage clogging, and crop damages.

K. Naga Ratna, head of IMD's Hyderabad office, said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, many parts of Telangana continue to receive rains, affecting normal life. Low-lying areas in some districts were inundated.

Water logging was reported from a few towns. Coal production was affected in a few open cast mines of Singareni Collieries in Khammam district.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Wararngal, Nizamabad and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday.

The incessant rains led to overflowing of rivulets, canals and lakes and submergence of roads affecting vehicular traffic at few places.

Irrigation projects in the state are receiving heavy inflows due to rains in the catchment areas. Gates of Komaram Bheem project in Asifabad district were opened to let the water flow downstream. Medigatta, Saraswati and Parvati barrages under Kaleshwaram project were also receiving inflows. Authorities opened the gates to release the water.

According to meteorologists, the state is receiving widespread rains under the impact of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts.