Heavy to very heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed many districts of Telangana on Monday. The Meteorological Department has announced a red alert in Telangana. It predicted that the State will receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next three days. The weather department, which has already issued an orange alert, has recently announced a red alert.



It has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many parts of the State on 25, 26 and 27 July. Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur across the State, it said. According to the Meteorological Department, winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal is now 3.1 km above the mean sea level in the vicinity of South Odisha. The weather department has said that it is continuing to rise. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North West Bay of Bengal near South Odisha – North Andhra on July 24.

People in Telangana are advised to take precautions and stay safe during the rains.