Helicopter to airlift 12 farmers trapped in stream in Bhupalpally

Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to use helicopter services to airlift 12 farmers who stranded in Chalivagu at Kundanapalli in Tekupatla mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. Two helicopters are being used to airlift the farmers.

Chalivagu at Kundanapalli is overflowing due to incessant rains for the past two days. The farmers were caught in the water while trying to cross the road which submerged in the water. MPP Mallareddy brought the incident to the notice of the local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy who informed to the minister KT Rama Rao.

KTR spoke to the aviation director Bharat Reddy and chief secretary Somesh Kumar and directed the officials to deploy two helicopters to rescue the farmers. The special team deployed to rescue the farmers has launched efforts to airlift the stranded farmers.

In another incident, a lorry driver who swept away in floodwater along with vehicle has gone missing in Siddipet. Divers have been deployed to trace the lorry driver Shankar.