Hi-tech made Yadadri hillock grows bigger

Yadadri: An artificial hillock constructed around the natural one on which the famous renovated Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is located will be a special attraction once the holy place is opened for the public. This will be the first artificial hillock in South India which has been created using Terramesh wall technology.

It is rare that artificial hillocks are constructed at temple premises. In Yadadri, the artificial hillock which will be about four acres of area will help in easy movement of people in big numbers during the festivities and create an eye-catching experience for the visitors.

According to the authorities, the height of the hillock is almost 100 feet from the foot of the hill. Generally, this is done in the hilly areas to increase the surface area from the base of the hill to the top. "We could almost create four acres of area through this process," said a top official. This is generally used in North Eastern states where there are hilly areas.

The official explained, generally in the construction of bridges, geo polymer is used, which are available in different load capacities, including 150 kilonewtons to 200 kilonewtons based on the width of the foundation and height of the wall.

Similarly, these geo-polymers were used for the artificial hillock. Once the terramesh wall is constructed, it can withstand the load of a three storied building. This is for the first time such technology is used in South India.

He said that the works were taken up in a three-tier system starting from the sloped portion or foot of the hill and is taken up till the top level. The three-tier system was used to ensure that the cost does not go up.



"About Rs 8 crore expenditure was incurred for taking up these works filling in lakhs of cubic metres of sand," said the official. He further said that Macdrain methodology was used for draining out water to the lower level of the hillock. "Geo textile membrane is applied so that the surface does not loosen up in case there is flow of water. Perforated pipes are placed in the material, branches are provided for channelizing the water coming from the top. Even if water enters, the geotextile membrane would make the water flow down," said the official.

The official said that the majority of the work was completed and the remaining would also be completed by the time the temple gets inaugurated.