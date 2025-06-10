High command calls on Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to Discussion on ministerial portfolios

There is a heated discussion in Delhi regarding Telangana politics. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been in Delhi for the past two days. Now, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has also received a call from the Congress high command. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on June 10 at 5 PM.

Speculation is rife that major changes are likely to take place in Telangana Congress politics due to the visits of CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to Delhi. There are strong rumors that the Congress high command is planning a reshuffle in the state cabinet. It is believed that several ministers may have their portfolios changed or removed.

The Congress leadership is expected to hold discussions with CM Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding the allocation of portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers Vivek Venkataswamy, Adluri Laxman, and Vakiti Srihari, who took oath on June 8. AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is expected to be part of these discussions.

They will also deliberate on filling the three remaining vacant ministerial posts in the cabinet.

Many senior leaders who had been expecting cabinet positions are closely watching the developments. The state Congress has already taken steps to appease them, and the Chief Minister is expected to raise this issue with the high command as well.